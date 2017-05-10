A Brooks Koepka Hole-in-One Could Win Fans 95 Cases of Michelob Ultra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fl. – Brooks Koepka, who is currently ranked 19th in the official world rankings, recently inked a deal with Michelob Ultra and along with that deal the company is offering fans a pretty sweet opportunity.

If Koepka hits a hole-in-one at one of 10 PGA Tour events this year, including The Players Championship this week, Michelob Ultra will deliver 95 cases of beer to, not just one fan, but all fans – 21 and up, obviously – who sign up by texting “ULTRA” to 55999 or by going to http://aroundonbrooks.com (The site goes live tomorrow).

If you were wondering, that equates to 2,280 beers. The number of cases was set at 95 to match the number of calories in Michelob Ultra. And no, those who sign up will not receive all 95 cases at one time, but two a month over a four-year stretch. If you were thinking that there’s no chance at winning anything, for every eagle that Brooks makes at those same 10 events, those who have opted into the “A Round with Brooks” program will get $10 off when they order Michelob Ultra from Drizly.com.

Koepka has not made a hole-in-one in his PGA Tour career and said during an event held at the 35-yard 17th hole replica ahead of the Players that he believes he’s only made two in his life and he could not remember when or where he made them. When asked about his history on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass, Brooks responded with one word, “Shit.”

So, if you were hoping that you may be able to win 95 cases of beer this weekend, don’t count on it.

The 10 events are:

05/11/2017 – 05/14/2017 The Players Championship 05/18/2017 – 05/21/2017 AT&T Byron Nelson 06/01/2017 – 06/04/2017 Memorial Tournament 06/08/2017 – 06/11/2017 FedEx St. Jude Classic 06/22/2017 – 06/25/2017 Travelers Championship 08/03/2017 – 08/06/2017 WGC – Bridgestone Invitational 08/24/2017 – 08/27/2017 The Northern Trust 09/01/2017 – 09/04/2017 Dell Technologies Championship 09/14/2017 – 09/17/2017 BMW Championship 09/21/2017 – 09/24/2017 TOUR Championship

For what it’s worth, I didn’t fair too well on the 35-yard replica.

Wouldn’t come back down the hill. Thanks to @BKoepka for the commentary and @MichelobULTRA for setting this up. pic.twitter.com/nK9F3txtou — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) May 10, 2017

Brooks dunked his first attempt in the water, but did manage to hit one to about an inch from the pin.