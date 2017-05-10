Chris Berman's Wife Katherine Killed in Car Accident

Katherine Berman, wife of ESPN’s Chris Berman, was killed in a car crash in Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon, state police say. An 87-year-old man driving another car was also killed after the collision.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement.. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: he has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Katherine and Chris Berman were married for 33 years and had two children.