Roundup: CBS Loses NFL Analyst; Instagram Model Charged with Grand Theft; & FBI Director Fired

Ariel Winter, an actress … this opinion piece titled, ‘how to raise an adult’ was so good, I subscribed to the Wall Street Journal … “conman posed as Adele’s rep to get Rolling Loud tickets” … Spirit Airlines cancelled nine flights at Fort Lauderdale airport, and fights broke out … thank goodness Miley Cyrus has classified her comments about hip-hop … 16-year old boy tosses 68-year old woman to the ground, then into pool for saying turn down the music … popular goat stolen in Minnesota … excellent profile of comedian Kumail Nanjiani … “Slow TV” is a major hit in Norway … “Radford police investigate report of man throwing money at children” … male Instagram model charged with grand theft, may have been a bank robber … “Flagler woman killed husband, hid odor with moth balls” … 9-year old girl in Alabama bitten by Kangaroo, needed 14 stitches …

After 16 years, Solomon Wilcots is out as a CBS NFL analyst. [Cincinnati.com]

Chris Berman “touched base with his inner circle — Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco …” Uh, ok? [NY Post]

Smart piece on what college football TV rights could be like in six years. “The key is the incentive for a tech company to jump into the sports rights marketplace.” [SI.com]

LeBron is blocking stars in the East, just like Jordan did; 12 minutes of sports media talk with SI’s Richard Deitsch, and is Stephen Curry the 2nd best point guard in NBA history? [Podcast]

Americans are having less sex, and Netflix is to blame. [ Fortune

“Several downtown Madison bars filter hip-hop from TouchTunes players.” [Daily Cardinal]

Last week, FBI Director James Comey talked about investigating the President’s ties to Russia. Yesterday, the FBI director was fired. He found out … on TV. [NY Times]

Fact: “When the Warriors play the right way, they are impossible to defeat.” [Mercury News]

In a letter to my younger self, I’d definitely say: SLOW DOWN.

At the :23 mark, a motorcycle slams into a truck and catches fire. Stop drop and roll works.