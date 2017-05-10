Matt Harvey Was Reportedly Pushed "Over the Edge" By Seeing Adriana Lima With Julian Edelman

Matt Harvey has had a whirlwind week. If you’ve been living under a rock, he missed a 7:10 p.m. Mets game in which he was not starting because he had a “migraine.” It later emerged that he’d been out until 4 a.m. the night before, went golfing that morning, and that the Mets sent security to check on him. A hearty apology followed.

Today, the New York Post is reporting that Harvey was sent into a tailspin because he saw Adriana Lima, the Brazilian model who he was dating, out with her ex-boyfriend Julian Edelman after the Met Gala:

Apparently, Harvey was unaware that Lima was just not as into their relationship as he was. “Adriana’s relationship with Matt was never serious,” a source said. “They are no longer seeing each other.” A depressed Harvey, who was in Atlanta on the night of the Met Gala, had to take his turn pitching in the Mets rotation a few hours after seeing his gal pal out on the town without him. He wound up getting hammered by the Braves, giving up 6 runs in 5 innings. Lima “really messed with Matt Harvey’s head,” baseball sources said.

It remains to be seen if this is an inflection point for Harvey, and he can regain his previous form as a dominant pitcher, or if this episode will be a focal point when we look back on his downfall.