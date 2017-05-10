Ottawa Senators Fans Celebrate in Streets While Obeying All Traffic Laws

The Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To celebrate the 4-2 series win, Senators fans took to the streets – as long as the traffic signals allowed them to do so. Watch as Ottawa residents obey the traffic laws while celebrating.

This the most Canadian thing ever: Sens fans partying in the street, but only when the light turns red. Back to the sidewalk on green. pic.twitter.com/rXDykia3BN — Brian Platt (@btaplatt) May 10, 2017

This confirms that Ottawa, Ontario is a long way from Vancouver, British Columbia. Both geographically (more than 4,000km) and in terms of reacting to hockey results. You may recall that back in 2011 when the Canucks lost the Stanley Cup they literally set the city on fire. No jaywalking laws were observed. And fans were actually quite polite when their team made it to the Final.

Perhaps the good people of Ottawa will lose their minds should the Sens Cup run come to an end over the next two weeks. The modern day Senators have only been around since 1992 and only made one Stanley Cup Final, so maybe they won’t be quite so angry. Unless Ottawa residents decide to take their Cup drought all the way back to the original version of the team which won 11 Stanley Cups in the early 1900’s. Most recently in 1927. Yeah, this could be a recipe for disaster. Every Canadian knows that you can’t disobey a traffic light if they’ve all been torn from the sky and destroyed.