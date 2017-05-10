Pacman Jones Had a Tense Phone Call With an Impatient 911 Operator

Pacman Jones just cannot catch a break. The troubled Cincinnati Bengals defensive back has had plenty of problems throughout his NFL career that were of his own doing, but even when something happens to him where he seems to not be at any fault, things still get… intense.

Jones was driving his Rolls-Royce on Tuesday when another driver hit him. Jones posted video from the scene where he mentioned anger management and wanting to “smack the sh-t” out of the other driver. TMZ obtained the 9-1-1 call and it was almost like the operator was trying to further aggravate him. After the operator finally accepts his story of a Rolls-Royce near a gas station, you can hear Pacman yell at someone off the phone. It really was the most Pacman Jones non-emergency 911 call possible. (Warning: some language NSFW.)