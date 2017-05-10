Rickie Fowler Aced the Par-3 17th During a Practice Round at The Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rickie Fowler made the first ace of the week on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass during his Wednesday practice round ahead of The Players Championship. It is possible that it will be the only ace of the week.

Hit it to a foot… lose the hole. Thanks @RickieFowler 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/QP0VatG6YP — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 10, 2017

Prior to last season when Will Wilcox aced the hole using a yellow golf ball, there was a 14-year drought between hole-in-ones on the famous island green.

Updating the number from yesterday: Since 1983, there have now been 14,543 tee shots at the 17th hole. Only SEVEN have gone in for an ace. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) May 13, 2016

This year, BookMaker.eu lists the odds at +350 in favor of a hole-in-one and -500 against.

Fowler, who was at one point considered one of the most overrated players on Tour by his peers, won the Players in 2015. It is still the biggest win of his career.

Fowler has finished in the top 10 in six of the 11 events he’s entered this season, including a win at The Honda Classic.

Fowler’s finishes this season: