PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tony Finau was the last man on the course on Tuesday at The Players Championship. Finau got in a little extra practice on the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass while a Sam Hunt concert was taking place in the same spot.

The crowd showed their appreciation for Finau’s effort.

Late evening practice round at @tpcsawgrass for @theplayerschamp! Mind if I play through @samhuntmusic?! 😬 Look forward to another great players championship. Video cred : @boydsummerhaysgolf #5thmajor #17atsawgrass #hellocrowd A post shared by Tony finau (@tonyfinaugolf) on May 9, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

Tony Finau finishing his practice round while the @samhuntmusic concert is on 17! Only at @theplayerschamp @golf_com pic.twitter.com/RsHyUE4QfS — RyanAsselta (@RyanAsselta) May 9, 2017

You’ve got to get those reps in when you can.

Finau is listed at +6550 odds to win the tournament this weekend.