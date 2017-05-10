VIDEO: Vladimir Putin Plays Very Sad Brand of Hockey

Путин вышел на лед: президент играет в хоккей в составе "Сборной легенд" в Гала-матче Ночной лиги pic.twitter.com/zlx4IlmpL0 — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 10, 2017

Vladimir Putin played some hockey in Sochi today and put on quite a display. Not a good display. Just .. a display. Watch as he deftly weaves through defenders giving their best efforts and rockets a blistering shot toward goal.

Wow! How did the goalie stop that? Guy must play in the Kontinental Hockey League or something.

Watch as the 64-year-old Russian president somehow gets the puck back and tries to set up his teammate with a pass over the crease. Such selfless play.

In all seriousness it’s great to see Putin’s still hacking away, even if those efforts aren’t always successful.