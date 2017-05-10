VIDEO: You're Going to Have to Drag Max Scherzer Off This Mound

Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker went out to the mound during the eighth inning to do a wellness check on his pitcher Max Scherzer. The fireballing righty had just surrendered a solo home run to Baltimore’s Adam Jones but had pitched brilliantly, racking up 11 strikeouts. Baker wanted to make sure Scherzer had enough juice to retire Manny Machado.

Scherzer had a succinct, colorful answer that even the shakiest lip-reader could discern.

And Scherzer did have him. Machado flied out to left field. Max is a man of his word.

Baseball being the cruel game that it is, this feat of manliness was totally wasted as Nationals’ Enny Romero blew the run in the ninth and Baltimore won in the 12th.

Related:

[Barstool Sports]