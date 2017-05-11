An NBA Team Asked Frank Mason III How He Wants To Die

Frank Mason III is just trying to play in the NBA man, why are you doing this to him? Apparently during meetings at the NBA’s combine, a team asked Mason how he’d like to die.

Check it out:

What the heck…one NBA team asked Frank Mason how he’d like to die…#kubball pic.twitter.com/UTsfEtASnP — Chris Lilly (@wibwChrisLilly) May 11, 2017

Come on Frank, we all know the answer is, “On the court, with the ball in my hands, after winning your franchise a championship.”

But seriously, what does a question like that have to do with anything? The 2017 NBA Draft is next month and I’m fairly certain the way in which Mason would like his time on the mortal plane to expire will have nothing to do with where he’s drafted.