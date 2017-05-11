Cam Newton Celebrates Cam Newton's Birthday In Cam Newton Style

Happy birthday, Cam Newton! The Carolina Panthers quarterback turns 28 today. To celebrate the occasion he released a very sleek lifestyle porn music video where he lip syncs to 2 Chainz’s “Birthday Song.” The video shows what must be Cam Newton’s ideal birthday, which includes many activities and friends and expensive hats.

Since he released the video on the morning of his birthday and probably needed time to edit the video, we can assume these activities were done previous to his birthday so… happy Thursday!