Can Amazon Interest You in Reliving the Los Angeles Rams 2016 Season?

The Los Angeles Rams were 4-12 last season. They moved from St. Louis. They extended head coach Jeff Fisher and then fired him a week later. They had a bad veteran quarterback and a bad rookie quarterback. It was all very well documented in the media, but what if I told you there were even more cameras rolling throughout the season and Amazon and the NFL were offering to take you behind the scenes of an extremely meh season? Is that something you might be interested in?

Unprecedented access into the entire 2016 @RamsNFL season.

On and off the field. Season 2 of @allornothingtv: Coming soon.

Hear Jeff Fisher tell a 4-12 team that there is greatness in the room and then explain in his own words that he’s been fired. They will probably even include video of Todd Gurley ripping off his season-long 24-yard run in a 14-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.