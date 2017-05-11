Jerry Jones Has No Plans to Honor Tony Romo's Career Because Duh, Romo is the Cowboys Emergency QB

Let’s not make this difficult, OK?

Jerry Jones was asked about whether or not the Cowboys were going to celebrate Tony Romo’s career during a home game this season. The Dallas owner said no.

That’s because Tony Romo is “retired.” He’s going to be an NFL announcer this season. But his career is not over because if Dak Prescott goes down with a season-ending injury, Jerry Jones is going to call Tony Romo and beg him to return to the NFL.

That’s obvious.

The two backup QBs in Dallas currently are Kellen Moore and Jameill Showers. Are either of those guys capable of taking this team to the Super Bowl?

No.

So Jones will call Romo to swoop in and save the day. And Romo, who has unfinished business in Dallas, will accept. But Jason, why didn’t he go to Houston or Denver? Clearly, Romo didn’t feel the love from Houston or Denver, or didn’t want to uproot his family for a year, or learn a new system or something else that he hasn’t unveiled yet. But he’ll do it for Dallas and his buddy, Jerry Jones.

Got it?

Good.