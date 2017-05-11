Johnny Manziel Takes Fiancée and NFL Comeback Attempt to Topless Mexican Beach

Johnny Manziel, like Colin Kaepernick, is looking for an NFL job right now. While the unemployed quarterbacks await their perfect any opportunities, they spending their time doing vastly different things.

Kaepernick continues to do community outreach. Earlier this month he donated suits to a parole office. He and girlfriend Nessa attended the Time 100 Gala after Kaepernick was named one of the magazine’s 100 most influential people.

Meanwhile, Manziel got engaged to model Bre Tiesi. The couple visited a topless beach in Mexico this week along with two friends – one of whom is Justin Bieber’s ex. TMZ has the NSFW photos. This remains about as low key as things get for Johnny Football.

It doesn’t appear that either free agent quarterback has drawn any sort of interest from any NFL teams. Or ever will.