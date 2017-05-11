Layoffs Hit Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated is laying off five staffers today, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Big Lead. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, the source requested anonymity.

SI’s parent company, Time Inc., missed earnings badly this week, sending their stock price down from above $15 a share to below $13 a share; earlier this year company leadership turned down an offer to be acquired for $18 a share.

Some of the names will be recognizable to readers, and will impact college sports coverage. However, SI does plan to announce new hires in the coming months, the source said. This post will be updated when names are confirmed.

In this industry, as we have learned time and again, most recently with ESPN, layoffs are an unfortunate byproduct. We wish the best for everybody at SI who is impacted by these job losses.