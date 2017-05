Your browser does not support iframes.

Lots of time and energy is being spent trying to figure out a way to make sure a new generation of baseball fans replaces the existing and aging demographic. Perhaps the answer was simple and hiding in plain sight the entire time. Just give every youngster who attends a game a souvenir baseball.

If the reaction is even half as joyous as the one in the stands of a Texas Rangers game Wednesday night, Major League Baseball will have no problem.

Easy peasy.