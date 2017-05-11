VIDEO: Sergio Garcia Aced 17th Hole in First Round at Players Championship

Sergio Garcia’s incredible year continued today as he made a hole-in-one on 17 at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Garcia finished the day 1-over and tied for 66th, six shots behind the leader.

Sergio’s ace during competition was the second in as many years, and the second since 2002. Will Wilcox had one during the second round of The Players last year. The ace was also the eighth ever recorded at TPC Sawgrass and the second ace for Sergio, the other came in 2008 at the BMW Championship.

Drinks are officially on Sergio tonight.

Rickie Fowler aced the 17th earlier this week during his practice round.