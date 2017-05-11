VIDEO: Woman at Game With Marlins Man Goes All Out to Distract Cardinals Pitcher

MLB USA Today Sports

Marlins Man has started to bring telegenic friends to games with him this year, and he refers to them as “mermaids.” As some on social media noticed, one of the mermaids went all-out to distract a Cardinals pitcher during a Christian Yelich at-bat:

