Bad News for Wizards: Home Teams are 0-10 in Elimination Games During the NBA Playoffs

The Washington Wizards are down 3-2 in a series against the Boston Celtics. Game 6 will be played at the Verizon Center. Throw out everything you think you know. This is actually very bad news for the Wizards.

Home cooking has done nothing but poison teams during the NBA playoffs. Washington is taking the court tonight with the knowledge that teams facing elimination at home have gone 0-10 so far this postseason.

Round 1

Cleveland 106, Indiana 102

Golden State 128, Portland 103

Toronto 92, Milwaukee 89

San Antonio 103, Memphis 96

Washington 115, Atlanta 99

Boston 105, Chicago 83

Utah 104, Los Angeles Clippers 91

Round 2

Cleveland 109, Toronto 102

Golden State 121, Utah 95

San Antonio 114, Houston 75

A stat like this can be slightly misleading in that it suggests a widely applicable trend. In reality, four of those 10 game have involved the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers completing sweeps against woefully overmatched teams.

The Wizards own one of these road wins. They’re also in a different situation than the previous 10 victims. John Wall and company are 5-0 at home during the playoffs. They’ve been Dr. Jekyll in D.C. and Mr. Hyde while traveling.

Washington is a five-point favorite in Vegas. The rational mind tends to think there will be a Game 7 back in Boston.

Then again, 0-10 is a pretty big matzah ball sitting out there.