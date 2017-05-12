James Harden Blew Off Steam After Abysmal Performance, Reportedly Hit a Strip Club

James Harden was objectively terrible in the Houston Rockets’ season-ending loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The potential MVP scored 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting and had six turnovers. He looked every bit as bad as the stats suggest — a disappearing act for the ages.

Harden then opted to sooth his sorrows by going out to the club. While there he took in a Travis Scott performance and reportedly may have rubbed elbows with Kylie Jenner and members of the Texans.



Harden’s attempt to blow off steam will be criticized. If he were concerned with optics, he should have waited a few days. But, really, Harden shouldn’t care about optics. He carried the Rockets on his back all year and had one bad game.

Besides, he’s far from the first and won’t be the last to do something like this.

