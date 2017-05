The NBA Playoffs have largely lacked drama, but John Wall changed that on Friday night. The Washington Wizards’ star point guard stepped up and made a 3-point shot with 3.5 seconds remaining, down by 2 and facing elimination.

John Wall (78 games during the regular season) – not tired. pic.twitter.com/p1gZihbAc4 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 13, 2017

Wall’s shot will provide us with a Game 7 in Boston on Sunday. Wall got to celebrate with the home crowd.

John Wall standing on the scorer's table firing up the crowd postgame pic.twitter.com/xBpe4gfaCd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 13, 2017

