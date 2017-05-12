Kristaps Porzingis Ignored a Text From Knicks' Coach Jeff Hornacek

The New York Knicks have an unhappy young star in Kristaps Porzingis. The 21-year old retreated to Lithuania immediately following the end of the season, skipping his exit interview with the team in the process. As it stands, it doesn’t appear the Knicks have heard from Porzingis since he left. Their most recent attempt to reach out was a text from coach Jeff Hornacek. Via Newsday:

Hornacek said he recently sent Porzingis a text. When he was asked whether Porzingis texted him back, Hornacek just smiled and did not respond.

The only possible reason you would not answer that question is if Porzingis didn’t respond. That’s how Marc Berman of the New York Post interpreted it.

Lamenting a lost opportunity to hash out the Latvian’s concerns, Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek revealed he texted disgruntled forward Kristaps Porzingis recently but hadn’t received a response.

The Knicks will almost surely be a trainwreck again this season so it is going to be really interesting to see who Phil Jackson replaces Hornacek with and it’s going to be Kurt Rambis isn’t it? It totally is going to be Kurt Rambis. Long live the triangle!

Speaking of the Knicks’ stupid offense, perhaps the best demonstration of the Knicks ineptitude was a since-deleted Tweet from Berman of the Post who said that Phil Jackson might be smiling after Mike D'Antoni’s Houston Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs. Why? Because Jackson doesn’t like his offense. It’s incredible to think that this might be true because the Knicks went 31-51 this season and missed the playoffs by 10 games while the Rockets had the third-best record in the NBA (55-27) and lost in the playoffs to the team with the second-best record. What a feather that must be in Phil’s cap.