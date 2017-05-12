Markelle Fultz Can Protect the Rim, Should Solidify His Status as #1 Pick in NBA Draft

Markelle Fultz, along with Lonzo Ball, is one of two (or three if you count Josh Jackson) possible #1 picks in 2017 NBA Draft. Fultz and Ball are both potential superstar point guards, but one comes with an annoying dad and the other takes defense so seriously that he will stand near a lowered basketball hoop and mercilessly block the sh-t out of little kids trying to put the ball in the basket. As Ted Cruz would say – that’s how you protect the ring.
