Mitch Trubisky's Branding Begins With a 20-Year Old Car

Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears quarterback, is just like us! Trubisky drives a 1997 Toyota Camry that belonged to his grandmother. It has 170,000 miles on it. He drove it from North Carolina to Chicago because he promised Bears general manager Ryan Pace he would.
Why? Because it’s all very charming and humble. He kept a promise! It’s very inspiring. The kind of trustworthy inspiration you need in a quarterback. In a leader. Someone who inspires inspiring headlines.
Do fans really care about this origin story crap? Trubisky’s next step is to sign a very rich contract that will allow him to purchase
a new car many new cars, but maybe he’ll just drive around in this one to remember his roots and show the people of Chicago that he’s just a blue collar guy like them! Maybe he’ll even use the old family pen to sign his contract.
