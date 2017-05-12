Mitch Trubisky's Branding Begins With a 20-Year Old Car

Mitch Trubisky, the Chicago Bears quarterback, is just like us! Trubisky drives a 1997 Toyota Camry that belonged to his grandmother. It has 170,000 miles on it. He drove it from North Carolina to Chicago because he promised Bears general manager Ryan Pace he would.

Ryan Pace made Tru promise he'd drive his car, formerly grandma's car, to Halas Hall. The kid kept his promise. pic.twitter.com/Lxil2nJkiB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 11, 2017

Why? Because it’s all very charming and humble. He kept a promise! It’s very inspiring. The kind of trustworthy inspiration you need in a quarterback. In a leader. Someone who inspires inspiring headlines.