USA Today Sports

Roundup: Trump and Comey Had an Awkward Dinner; "Friends" Wouldn't Work in 2017; Syrian Soccer Team

Roundup: Trump and Comey Had an Awkward Dinner; "Friends" Wouldn't Work in 2017; Syrian Soccer Team

Roundup

Roundup: Trump and Comey Had an Awkward Dinner; "Friends" Wouldn't Work in 2017; Syrian Soccer Team

Kylie Jenner, of the television family … Donald Trump and James Comey went to dinner … Kelly Clarkston to The Voice … The White House line that could end up haunting them … Steve Harvey is not apologizing for that letter … How Archie Miller is rebooting Indiana basketball … Devastated by the Cellino and Barnes news … Charlie Strong, local judge mend fencesJustin Verlander doppleganger … Jennifer Aniston doesn’t believe Friends would be a hit today … Miley Cyrus singing NirvanaCan medical marijuana help curb painkiller deaths … Massive protest in Venezuela … Not sure we should be trusting Jim Kelly on Chad Kelly “getting it”FBI raids GOP consulting firm … LeBron James’ unique wedding gift … Strong column on Steve Kerr’s situation … Saturday Night Live  had better deliver this weekend … Naming dinosaurs must be funJay-Z gets a 10-year deal … When you realize Kirk Hinrich made $72 million during his career … Watch out for those sharks … Athletes with ADHD may be at a higher injury risk … Josh Gordon denied reinstatement … Was there public demand for a Love Actually reunion? … Extremely out-of-the-box Mother’s Day gift … Laptop ban could be expandedWorld’s oldest veteran

Which famous phrase did you “invent”? “Pardon my French” is taken. [Yahoo]

Nigel Hayes encouraging others to have a voice. [The Players Tribune]

Washington DC is now the saddest sports town. So congratulations, uh, Cleveland? [NY Times]

Michael Phelps enjoying the dad life. [Postgame]

Incredibly powerful story about the Syrian national soccer team. [ESPN]

Fox News interview does not go as planned.

Prince of Norway knows where the camera’s at.

Silverdome, the movie. Watch it for the 313.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness — “Cecilia and the Satellite”

, , , Roundup

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home