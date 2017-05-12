Steph Curry Joins David Feherty to Discuss Possibly Taking His Game to the Next Level

Steph Curry will join David Feherty on Golf Channel on Monday, May 15th at 9 PM ET. a day after The Players Championship ends. The two-time NBA MVP will discuss his love for the game of golf and how he grew up emulating Tiger Woods while playing as a kid.

Curry, whose golf game has been fairly well documented, will also talk about how he plays a lot during the NBA off-season and whether or not he feels like he could play on a professional level.

In the exclusive clip provided to The Big Lead below, Curry talks about how he has considered taking his game to that next level and possibly playing professionally.