Chris Iannetta of the Arizona Diamondbacks was hit in the face with a pitch on Friday night. Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Johnny Barbato lost control of a 93mph fastball that hit Iannetta right in the mouth during the 7th inning of the Diamondbacks 11-4 win.

OUCH! Chris Iannetta recibió un pelotazo en pleno rostro a 93 MPH y tuvo que ser llevado al hospital. #DBacks #MLB pic.twitter.com/PVwwHQNZlo — Marino Pepén (@Marino_Pepen) May 13, 2017

Iannetta left the game under his own power and may have escaped with just a split lip. It was a scary moment, but assuming he’s fine it’s probably OK to marvel at this incredible picture of the moment of impact.