JaQuan Lyle is no longer part of the Ohio State basketball program after quitting on April 11, according to a team spokesperson.

Lyle, a junior next year, was taken into custody early this morning in his hometown of Evansville, Ind., and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and criminal mischief to a vehicle.

The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit who had put together two solid seasons with the Buckeyes. Last year he averaged 11.4 points and led the team in assists.

[Eleven Warriors]