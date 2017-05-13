Jim Delaney Earned a $20 Million Bonus in 2016

Jim Delaney, Big Ten Commissioner, earned a $20 million bonus in 2016, according to USA Today. That finding was made by comparing tax returns for the conference and comparing the annual employee compensation expenses.

Minnesota President Eric Kaler, chairman of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, said:

“Commissioner Delany has provided invaluable leadership for Big Ten member institutions while delivering first-in-class performance during a time of great transformation in college athletics. He has not only successfully balanced the missions of academic achievement, student-athlete development and athletic success, he has successfully developed the resources necessary to strategically position the conference for success well into the future. His compensation is market-competitive, based on an independent third-party analysis, and reflects the value and impact of his leadership.”

According to USA Today, the Big Ten has more than doubled total revenue since 2010, and reported $483.4 million in revenue in 2016.