NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Markieff Morris Smacked Stephen A. Smith on the Rear End After the Wizards Forced a Game 7

VIDEO: Markieff Morris Smacked Stephen A. Smith on the Rear End After the Wizards Forced a Game 7

NBA

VIDEO: Markieff Morris Smacked Stephen A. Smith on the Rear End After the Wizards Forced a Game 7

John Wall sank a deep three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left as the Washington Wizards outlasted the Boston Celtics, 92-91, to force a deciding Game 7. Emotions at the Verizon Center were raw after the big victory, leading Markieff Morris to smack ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the butt as he walked to the postgame locker room.

Say what you want about a Morris’ wandering hands, but he should be commended for committing to the rear-end slap. There was some significant force behind it.

Smith took no exception to the behavior — at least publically. If he had, Morris could have simply pinned it on his twin.

, , , , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home