Brandon Moss hit a home run in the 5th inning of the Kansas City Royals 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. The ball landed in the Kauffman Stadium fountain. A fan dove in to get the ball. He then had trouble finding the ball so he had to splash around for a while before he was arrested. He was not the first fan to do this.

If you go into the fountain for a home run ball, you better know where it is. Or else … pic.twitter.com/VLlYiJklgs — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) May 13, 2017