Squirrel Cares Not for Major League Baseball's Pace of Play Initiative

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians were playing a nice brisk game of baseball and then an attention-seeking squirrel showed up and totally ruined the pace of play. By the time it left the field, four minutes had elapsed and a strong message had been sent to Rob Manfred.

On the bright side, the squirrel didn’t bite any players or admire a home run too long or anything. All things considered, it was rather well-behaved, following both unwritten and written codes of conduct.

Small victories.

