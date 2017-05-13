Squirrel Cares Not for Major League Baseball's Pace of Play Initiative

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians were playing a nice brisk game of baseball and then an attention-seeking squirrel showed up and totally ruined the pace of play. By the time it left the field, four minutes had elapsed and a strong message had been sent to Rob Manfred.

On the bright side, the squirrel didn’t bite any players or admire a home run too long or anything. All things considered, it was rather well-behaved, following both unwritten and written codes of conduct.

Small victories.