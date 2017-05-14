For Your Mother's Day Amusement, A Compilation Of Moms Getting Dunked On and Dunking

Moms. They’re the best. They incubate us inside their bodies, feed us, love us, and protect us.

But can they protect the rim?

This mom lacked the elevation to really challenge the shot.

When your mom doesn't think you can dunk on her 😂😂🏀 pic.twitter.com/U2FbkNfvQc — B•R•Y•S•O•N⁶𓅓 (@brysoncallister) March 13, 2016

Myles Bridges’ mom didn’t even try to stop him.

But then again, most moms don’t.

Some of us only dream of dunking on our moms.

Had a dream I dunked on my mom and I called her to apologize LOL — Father V (@BruinBacker17) March 31, 2017

Jeremy Lin loves dunking on his mom.

But not all moms respond so well to getting dunked on.

A 14-year-old Kobe Bryant tried to dunk on his mom, too, but, “She fouled me,” he said.

This mom attempted to turn the tables, and totally traveled.

Michael Jordan’s mom “dunked” in this extremely 80s TV bit.

Here’s a mom who, out of sheer love and self-sacrifice, agrees to participate in this nonsense.

Some schemes to dunk on Mom aren’t as well thought through.

Just once I’d like to see somebody in this position surprise the dunker by challenging the shot. Not much of a mom move, though.

And, of course, we can’t forget Lisa Leslie. She didn’t become a mother until about 10 years after this dunk, but we’re counting it anyway.

No putting your mom on a poster today, guys.