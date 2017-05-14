Former ESPN Anchor Sara Walsh Shared Story of Past Miscarriages and Her Struggle to Become a Mom

Sara Walsh was part of the recent layoffs at ESPN, and was even traveling back from maternity leave in Florida when she was notified she would not be returning to SportsCenter. Tonight, on her first Mother’s Day as a mom, she told the story of her personal struggle to have children while working as a sports anchor.

Walsh detailed having a miscarriage while on location at a SportsCenter in Alabama, and her husband (pitcher Matt Buschmann) having to deal with it unfolding while she was on TV a thousand miles away. She had two more miscarriages, went through IVF, and had two good eggs left. She closed her story with:

“I wasn’t on tv today, and I’m not sure when I will be again, but instead I got to hang with these two good eggs. My ONLY good eggs. And I know how lucky I really am.”

Truly an inspiring story of heartache and ultimate joy. Happy Mother’s Day.