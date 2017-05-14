Kawhi Leonard Tweaks Ankle Twice, Can He Hold Up This Series?

Kawhi Leonard is easily the most important player on the San Antonio Spurs, they can’t afford to lose him. On Sunday during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Leonard aggravated the ankle injury he suffered last week on two occasions. Leonard headed to the locker room in the middle of the third quarter and he won’t be returning.

Spurs announce: Kawhi Leonard, sprained left ankle, will not return. — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) May 14, 2017

Leonard tweaked it the first time when landing on a teammate’s foot on the bench following a made 3-pointer:

Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle on his own teammates foot #spurs #warriors pic.twitter.com/fqPuxHkHdS — Stuckin80s (@TubularEighties) May 14, 2017

And then was hurt a second time when Zaza Pachulia slid his foot under Leonard’s after a jump shot.

Kawhi Leonard injures his ankle again and this time he’s headed to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/gG6cVy6Sse — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 14, 2017

Ouch.

After the second one, Leonard was helped to the locker room, and the Warriors went on a big run.

Leonard is arguably the best defensive player in the NBA and without him, the Spurs will face an impossible task in trying to slow down the Golden State Warriors’ offensive attack.

Leonard’s ankle could be the difference between the Spurs reaching the NBA Finals and losing to the Warriors. That’s how important he is. If he can’t stay healthy and on the floor this series, the Spurs likely have zero chance at advancing.

So, can Leonard get healthy and make this a series? Spurs fans better be praying he can.