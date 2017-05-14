RG3 and Grete Šadeiko Announce Engagement, Pregnancy

RG3 and Grete Šadeiko, his Estonian girlfriend who competed in track and field at Florida State University and recently graduated, got engaged this weekend. They also announced that Šadeiko is pregnant. RG3 has one kid from his previous marriage, which ended last summer about around the time that his relationship with Šadeiko became public.

“2IN1: Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever,” Šadeiko wrote in her Instagram caption. “The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world. Words can’t describe the feelings and emotions… Unreal. I’m the happiest girl alive and so excited about everything ahead❤️💍👼🏽👰🏼 #BestDayEver #Engagement #BabyShower #TooManyEmotions.”

