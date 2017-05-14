VIDEO: Gregg Popovich Concurs that Spurs Got "Rattled" By Kawhi Leonard Injury in Very Pop Manner

In Gregg Popovich’s very brief postgame press conference, a reporter asked the Spurs coach if his team got rattled when Kawhi Leonard left the game with an ankle injury. Given that San Antonio was up by 23 points when Leonard headed to the locker room, and lost 113-111, this was not a profound observation. Popovich concurred. “You think so? Did you notice that?”

The best part of the remainder of this answer was when Pop acknowledged the Warriors were “fairly talented.”

We’ve learned to never say never with the Spurs, but it goes without saying that they let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers this afternoon.