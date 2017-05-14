Video: Max Scherzer Drilled By Line Drive

Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer was drilled by a line drive off the bat of the Phillies’ Michael Saunders this evening. Scherzer went down to the ground in obvious pain, got up, limped around, and then went back down as he was attended to by the Nats’ training staff.

Max Scherzer hit in knee, goes down in extreme pain https://t.co/nXexnIa9zh — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) May 15, 2017

After this scary moment, Scherzer resumed pitching in the game. At press time, he has faced two more batters. As Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post noted, it will be worth monitoring to see if this tightens up between innings and if the 2016 Cy Young winner stays in the game.