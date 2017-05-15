Roundup: Bears Are Scared of Clowns; Upcoming Tupac-Biggie TV Series; & Jet Blue Kicks Family Off Flight Over Birthday Cake

Summer Rae, the first WWE Wrestler to hold this spot … the name Caitlyn is plummeting in popularity, and it might be due to Caitlyn Jenner … Kentucky woman accused of stealing $15,000 worth of Girl Scout cookies … here’s a love letter to Norm MacDonald about his new netflix special … CBS has cancelled 2 Broke Girls after six seasons … the “naked shark guy” has been identified as a former cop who lives in New York … really cool engagement story … there’s going to be a USA TV series on the unsolved Tupac-Biggie murders … PCP caused a man to do this in the Lincoln Tunnel: “Man performed lewd act after stopping van” … another scorpion sighting on a United flight … you might cry after reading how students beat up an 8-year old, and then he committed suicide …

Why you shouldn’t have any problem with James Harden partying after the Game 6 loss, a detailed Colin Kaepernick discussion with Charles Robinson of Yahoo, and Adrian Wojnarowski of the Vertical on Gordon Hayward, Lonzo Ball and all things NBA. [Full 3-Hour Fox Radio Show; 30-Minute Podcast]

In-depth breakdown shows that LaVar Ball is not selling many of the new $495 sneakers. [LA Times]

Former NFL linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested Friday on marijuana and firearm charges. [Decatur Daily.com]

RIP actor Powers Boothe, the actor who I enjoyed on ‘Nashville,’ and ‘Joan of Arc.’ Yes, I really watched a couple seasons of the latter. [Deadline]

I’m reading all these Mets stories and just waiting for them to call up Tim Tebow. [NY Post]

Remember NFL running back Alonzo Highsmith? Loved him at Miami. He turned out to be a really good boxer. [Packers News]

ESPN will have a daily fantasy football show this Fall. [Variety]

If you love a good conspiracy theory, and you’re an NBA fan, You Tube is the place for you! [New Yorker]

The first time I played golf on a par three course, I drilled a goose with a line drive. But this is worse.

.@jasonrmcintyre: Steph Curry is the 2nd best point guard of all-time pic.twitter.com/wWzrajg7NG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 11, 2017

