Gregg Popovich on Zaza Pachulia: "Who Gives a Damn About His Intent? Ever Hear of Manslaughter?"

Popovich just went off… felt Zaza's close out on Kawhi was inappropriate #Spurs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/Y23hiz9swc — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) May 15, 2017

Zaza Pachulia didn’t allow Kawhi Leonard to land after a three-point attempt during Sunday’s game. The Spurs star injured his ankle on the awkward landing and didn’t play another second. The Warriors put together a remarkable comeback victory as a result.

Leonard didn’t find the play to be dirty. His coach, Gregg Popovich, sees things differently and went off on Pachulia during today’s media availability. Popovich categorized the incident as a “totally unnatural and illegal closeout that the league has outlawed years ago.”

These are the West and Leonard plays Popovich mentioned.

Leonard is currently getting an MRI and his status for Game 2 is in jeopardy.

Popovich was also not interested in splitting hairs over Pachulia’s intent.

"Having your horses is important…this is crap. Who gives a damn about his intent? Ever heard of manslaughter?"- Pop — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) May 15, 2017

I’m no lawyer but it seems like intent is usually relevant in criminal cases. To be fair, we all say things in the heat of the moment that may not stand up on cross-examination.