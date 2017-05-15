How Famous Would This Todd Frazier Baserunning Play Be if Derek Jeter Had Done It?

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hustle on the baseball field is all well and good but we must also accept that many heads-up plays only succeed because the opposing team makes a mental error.

For instance, it was a great move by Chicago’s Todd Frazier to tag up and score from third on a popped-up bunt to shallow first base. San Diego’s Wil Myers, however, should feel completely responsible for the fiasco. He looked like a Little Leaguer distracted by dandelions out there.

Frazier’s mad dash home made us wonder how the relatively unnoticed play would have been covered had Derek Jeter been the one scampering toward the plate. It’s not crazy to think it’d be his No. 1 all-time play had it come in the playoffs a la the flip play. John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman may have have both passed out in unison. Shame for Jeremy Giambi this is only a hypothetical exercise.