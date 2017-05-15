Jordan Clarkson Leaves Nightclub With Three Women, Calls Himself a Player

Jordan Clarkson played college basketball at Tulsa and Missouri before he was a Washington Wizards 2nd round pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Clarkson was then traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and he made the most of every possible opportunity since then.

During his rookie season he averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds on a 21-win Lakers team. By the offseason he was reportedly dating SI Swim model Chanel Iman.

He averaged 15.5 points a game and shot 35% from 3 for a 17-win Lakers team in his second season. By July 2016 he was rumored to be living with Kendall Jenner. At some point during his third season, that ended.

His numbers dipped during the ’16-’17 season as the Lakers improved to 26 wins, but earlier this month he was seen at Six Flags with Bella Thorne.

In case the previous information didn’t tip you off, Clarkson is a player. Those were his words as he waited to get in a car with three women on Saturday night. This awkward moment with TMZ took place outside a nightclub where Clarkson may or may not have run into Kendall Jenner and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.