Kelly Olynyk Erupts; Celtics Bench Outscores Wizards Bench 48-5

Kelly Olynyk had an insane fourth quarter, scoring 14 points — and 26 in the game — as the Celtics defeated the Wizards 115-105 in Game 7. His biggest shot was when the Celtics’ lead had eroded to 98-93 after a Bradley Beal three-pointer. On the ensuing possession, Olynyk responded with a three of his own and the Celtics never looked back.

Overall, the Celtics’ bench outscored the Wizards’ bench 48-5. For the Wizards, a stretch where Jason Smith and Ian Mahinmi were in the game at the same time was especially brutal.

Isaiah Thomas also came up big for the Celtics, scoring 29 points. Bradley Beal had a great game for the Wizards, scoring a playoff career high 38 points in the losing effort.

In a crucial stretch in the second half, John Wall, who had a tremendous season, missed nine consecutive shots.