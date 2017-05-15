NBA USA Today Sports

Marcus Smart Had a Violent Collision with Fan Sitting Courtside

Marcus Smart Had a Violent Collision with Fan Sitting Courtside

NBA

Marcus Smart Had a Violent Collision with Fan Sitting Courtside

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are tangled up in a tight Game 7. Both teams are laying it all on the line for obvious reasons. The fans are even getting involved — and not by choice. Like this poor lady sitting behind the basket who got run over by Marcus Smart after he chased down John Wall.

Brutal collision. But, as stated before, it’s Game 7 and it’ll take a heck of a lot more to take her away from her great seat. She remained in her spot as the Celtics went on a big run at the end of the third quarter to take a lead.

Respect.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home