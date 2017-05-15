Marcus Smart Had a Violent Collision with Fan Sitting Courtside

Marcus Smart annihilated this lady at the end.. pic.twitter.com/wr6zfPs2en — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) May 16, 2017

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards are tangled up in a tight Game 7. Both teams are laying it all on the line for obvious reasons. The fans are even getting involved — and not by choice. Like this poor lady sitting behind the basket who got run over by Marcus Smart after he chased down John Wall.

Brutal collision. But, as stated before, it’s Game 7 and it’ll take a heck of a lot more to take her away from her great seat. She remained in her spot as the Celtics went on a big run at the end of the third quarter to take a lead.

Respect.