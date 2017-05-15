McKayla Maroney Continues To Show Off Her Butt

McKayla Maroney nearly made the Internet explode over the weekend with a video on Instagram that showed her shaking her butt for the camera. Then the 21-year-old Olympic gymnastics gold medalist then proudly announced that she hadn’t been hacked:

i didn't get hacked. unfollow if u need to. all love https://t.co/tXrCa5J4N8 — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017

Well, on Monday she was back at it, posting two more pictures where she showed off what she clearly thinks is her best asset. Yes, the young lady who made “McKayla’s not impressed” one of the biggest memes in Internet history is now showing off her tail on the Internet. It seems like the young lady has gone from America’s sweetheart to a Kardashian in record time.

