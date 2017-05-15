Moses Malone Jr. Reportedly Suing James Harden for Allegedly Orchestrating Robbery Outside Strip Club

Moses Malone Jr. is reportedly suing James Harden for allegedly orchestrating a robbery against him outside a strip club in retaliation for blasting his basketball camp. Isiah Carey of Fox 26 in Houston reports:

Below, verbatim, is what we wrote about this story last November:

James Harden has been subpoenaed to testify in regard to the Moses Malone, Jr. assault case, according to ABC13 in Houston. Harden will provide a deposition on December 15th.

If you don’t recall, Moses Malone, Jr. was attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside of a Houston night club called V Live back in June, and he attributed the attack to his criticism of James Harden’s basketball camp fees on Facebook. A month later, four men were charged in the robbery, including one alleged to have been an employee of the club.

Malone, Jr. claimed that Darian Blount, who worked security for the club, “began talking about a Facebook post about Harden, a prominent customer at the club. Blount told Malone Jr. that he disrespected Harden and that he would be punished for it.”

So far, there has been no evidence linking Harden directly to the attack, but he will have to answer questions about his knowledge of the men involved, and the scope of Harden’s relationship with the club will be explored.