Patrick Mahomes Robbed at Gunpoint

Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback who was the 10th overall pick in the NFL Draft, was robbed at gunpoint in Texas on Friday. CBS 19 reports:

According to a press release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a residence on Mansion Creek Circle around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The victims reported they were approached by two suspects while exiting a vehicle at the residence. One of the suspects “was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband.” The suspects demanded property from the four victims before fleeing in a vehicle. No one was injured during the robbery.

After the robbery was reported, police soon thereafter stopped a vehicle matching the victims’ description, and arrested the two suspects, both men, aged 34 and 58.

Thankfully, it sounds like Mahomes is doing okay:

