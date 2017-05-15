Pete Carroll Says Seahawks are Considering Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as Backup Options

Pete Carroll was asked about Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III today on 710 ESPN Seattle’s “Brock and Salk” show.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that’s going on, and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys.”

Earlier this morning, Peter King suggested that Seattle would be a potential landing spot for Colin Kaepernick for a variety of reasons, ranging from the current backup QB situation for the team, to the owner Paul Allen and culture on the team with Pete Carroll. The team currently has Trevone Boykin as a backup, and Boykin has legal issues with offseason arrests, and no NFL experience. The team continued to play a clearly hindered Wilson for weeks last season as he played through a leg injury. Kaepernick (and Griffin III) would have to move into a clear backup role behind Russell Wilson, but would give the Seattle Seahawks an option to turn to if Wilson gets hurt again.

The “cap and roster issues and stuff” talk means that Kaepernick would have to accept a backup role, and the salary associated with that. But, his market has been non-existent and Seattle may be the ones to get the discount if they are willing to pursue Kaepernick.