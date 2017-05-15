Tom Brady Admits He is a System Quarterback

Tom Brady may be the best quarterback to play in the NFL. He just doesn’t see it that way. ESPN’s Ian O’Connor asked the five-time Super Bowl champion if he’d eclipsed boyhood idol Joe Montana as the greatest at the position.

“I don’t agree with that,” [Brady] said, “and I’ll tell you why. I know myself as a player. I’m really a product of what I’ve been around, who I was coached by, what I played against, in the era I played in. I really believe if a lot of people were in my shoes they could accomplish the same kinds of things. So I’ve been very fortunate. … I don’t ever want to be the weak link.”

While these comments may be dripping with false modesty, there’s a bit of truth in there. Brady is correctly admitting that he owes some of his success to the Patriots system — a dangerous take to vocalize in the Northeast. Brady understands that he’s been able to thrive under the tutelage of Bill Belichick and an offensive system tailored to his abilities.

That’s not a slight. Why? Because Brady was instrumental in building the system through all of these years.

Also, just because Brady demurred doesn’t mean what he said is true. Feel free to continue pushing his GOAT narrative. He was probably just trying to be humble. That’s a product of the Patriot Way.